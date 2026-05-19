India News | Manipur: Security Forces Recover Arms, Arrest Several Militants

Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 19 (ANI): Security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from the foothill area between Lamdeng and Kameng village under Lamsang Police Station in Imphal West district on Monday, officials said.

The recovered items included three bolt-action single-barreled guns, one .22 pistol, four 9mm pistols, one .22 pistol magazine and four 9mm pistol magazines.

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In a separate operation conducted on May 17, security forces arrested two active cadres of the proscribed outfit KYKL from different locations under the Lamphel Police Station in Imphal West district.

The arrested individuals were identified as Sorokhaibam Priyochand Singh alias Sajao (39), a resident of Iram Siphai Mamang Leikai, Imphal West district, who was apprehended near the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), and Moirangthem Naobi Singh (47), a resident of Uripok Takhellambam Leikai, who was arrested from his residence.

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Security personnel seized two mobile phones and one Aadhaar card from their possession.

In another operation on May 17, security forces arrested an active cadre of UNLF (Koireng), identified as Thangjam Dhamendra Singh alias Wayenba alias Volume (26), a resident of Leirongthel Pitra in Thoubal district, from the Yairipok Bazar area under Yairipok Police Station.

Officials said the accused was allegedly involved in the illegal sale and trafficking of arms and ammunition.

Items seized from his possession included one 9mm magazine, one mobile phone, along with two SIM cards, one power bank with a USB cable and one ATM card.

On May 18, security forces arrested an active cadre of RPF/PLA, identified as Chinglen Athokpam alias Ibungo (30), a resident of Pungdongbam Mayai Leikai under Lamlai Police Station in Imphal East district.

In a separate operation on the same day, central security forces arrested three cadres of PLA from the stretch between Border Pillars 77 and 79 under Moreh Police Station in Tengnoupal district.

The arrested individuals were identified as Wangthoi Nahakpam alias Lingjel (20) of Charangpat in Thoubal district, Nanaoba Nandeibam alias Angou (19) of Kongba in Imphal East district, and Malem Oinam alias Manithoiba (20) of Nambol in Bishnupur district.

Further investigation is underway in all the cases, officials added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)