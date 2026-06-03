India News | Manipur: Security Forces Recover Cache of Arms and Ammo in Thoubal, Two Active Cadres Arrested

Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 3 (ANI): Security forces recovered a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives from Thoubal district and arrested two active cadres of proscribed insurgent outfits in separate operations across Manipur, police said on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by Manipur Police, security forces on June 2 recovered one AK rifle, one double-barrel breech-loading (DBBL) gun, two single-barrel breech-loading (SBBL) guns, three 36 HE hand grenades, one Chinese hand grenade, four detonators, ammunition magazines, live rounds, cartridges and a Baofeng radio handset with charger from the foothills of Pechi Chinglak area under Yaripok Police Station in Thoubal district.

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"On 02.06.2026, security forces recovered from the foot hill of Pechi Chinglak area under Yaripok-PS, Thoubal district, 01(one) AK Rifle, 01(one) DBBL gun, 02(two) SBBL guns, 03(three) 36 HE hand grenade, 01(one) Chinese hand grenade, 04(four) detonators, 02(two) INSAS magazine, 02(two) AK magazine, 01(one) INSAS LMG magazine, 25(twenty five) AK live rounds, 07(seven) 12 bolt cartridge and 01(one) Baofeng radio hand set along with charger," the release said.

In a separate operation on June 2, security forces arrested an active cadre of KCP (PWG), identified as Komol Muktar Abas alias Karati (25), from his residence at Yairipok Tulihal Toupokpi under Andro Police Station in Imphal East district.

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"On 02.06.2026, Security forces arrested an active cadre of KCP (PWG), one Komol Muktar Abas alias Karati (25) of Yairipok Tulihal Toupokpi under Andro-PS, Imphal East from his residence," the police said.

Earlier, on June 1, security forces arrested an active cadre of PREPAK (PRO), identified as Yanglem Anaoba Singh alias Yamba (23), a resident of Singjamei Chingamakha Yanglem Leirak in Imphal West district, from the eastern side of Hiyangthang Bridge under Wangoi Police Station.

"On 01.06.2026, security forces arrested an active cadre of PREPAK (PRO), one Yanglem Anaoba Singh alias Yamba (23) of Singjamei Chingamakha Yanglem Leirak, Imphal West district from Eastern side of Hiyangthang Bridge under Wangoi-PS, Imphal West district," the release said. (ANI)

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