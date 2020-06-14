India News | Manipur Sees 64 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Count Reaches 449

Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 13 (ANI): A total of 64 new coronavirus cases were reported in Manipur in the last 24 hours taking the total count of cases to 449.

According to the information given by the state government, the active case count is 358 while 91 persons have recovered and discharged.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has risen to over 3.8 lakh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)