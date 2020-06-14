Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Manipur Sees 64 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Count Reaches 449

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 01:01 AM IST
Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 13 (ANI): A total of 64 new coronavirus cases were reported in Manipur in the last 24 hours taking the total count of cases to 449.

According to the information given by the state government, the active case count is 358 while 91 persons have recovered and discharged.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has risen to over 3.8 lakh. (ANI)

