India News | Manipur Speaker's Tribunal Asks 4 NPP MLAs to Reply in Anti-defection Case

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Manipur Speaker's Tribunal has served notices to four National Peoples' Party (NPP) MLAs asking them to reply to the allegations made in a petition in an anti-defection case, an assembly official said on Friday.

Agency News PTI| Feb 07, 2025 10:10 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Manipur Speaker's Tribunal Asks 4 NPP MLAs to Reply in Anti-defection Case

Imphal, Feb 7 (PTI) Manipur Speaker's Tribunal has served notices to four National Peoples' Party (NPP) MLAs asking them to reply to the allegations made in a petition in an anti-defection case, an assembly official said on Friday.

Manipur Congress vice-president Hareshwar Goswami sought disqualification of the four MLAs after they attended a meeting of BJP legislators convened by Chief Minister N Biren Singh in November last year, days after the NPP withdrew its support to the state government.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 7, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The notices were sent to NPP MLAs M Rameshwar Singh, J Pamei, Irengbam Nalini Devi and Thongam Shanti Singh.

They were asked to provide their “written comments/ replies” on or before February 11 before the office of the Speaker, the official said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, February 7 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The Speaker's Tribunal will hear the matter at 9.30 am on February 12.

The legislators were asked to appear before the Tribunal "in person or by person/ pleader duly authorised" by the legislator at that time, according to the notice.

The NPP has seven MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Assembly.

The anti-defection case of five JD(U) MLAs is also currently in the Manipur Speaker's Tribunal. These legislators had joined the BJP shortly after winning the state assembly elections in 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like

Imphal, Feb 7 (PTI) Manipur Speaker's Tribunal has served notices to four National Peoples' Party (NPP) MLAs asking them to reply to the allegations made in a petition in an anti-defection case, an assembly official said on Friday.

Manipur Congress vice-president Hareshwar Goswami sought disqualification of the four MLAs after they attended a meeting of BJP legislators convened by Chief Minister N Biren Singh in November last year, days after the NPP withdrew its support to the state government.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 7, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The notices were sent to NPP MLAs M Rameshwar Singh, J Pamei, Irengbam Nalini Devi and Thongam Shanti Singh.

They were asked to provide their “written comments/ replies” on or before February 11 before the office of the Speaker, the official said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, February 7 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The Speaker's Tribunal will hear the matter at 9.30 am on February 12.

The legislators were asked to appear before the Tribunal "in person or by person/ pleader duly authorised" by the legislator at that time, according to the notice.

The NPP has seven MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Assembly.

The anti-defection case of five JD(U) MLAs is also currently in the Manipur Speaker's Tribunal. These legislators had joined the BJP shortly after winning the state assembly elections in 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Valencia vs Barcelona
20K+ searches
FC Barcelona
10K+ searches
Thandel
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDeva

  • Rose Day 2025 Wishes for Husband and Wife: Share Romantic Greetings, Love Quotes, HD Images, Wallpapers and Heartfelt Messages With Your Valentine

  • JNU Collects Over INR 18 Lakh in Fine From Students for Participating in Protests and Violating Norms in Past 6 Years, Says Report

  • Jaya Ekadashi Vrat 2025 Date: Know Ekadashi Tithi Timings, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Rituals and Significance of the Holy Fast Dedicated to Lord Vishnu

  • Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 7, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers

    • Read More

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Valencia vs Barcelona
    20K+ searches
    FC Barcelona
    10K+ searches
    Thandel
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
    Google News Telegram Bot

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel