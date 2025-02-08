Imphal, Feb 8 (PTI) The Manipur Speaker's Tribunal on Saturday reserved its judgement against five NPP MLAs and one JD(U) legislator in connection with disqualification cases filed against them, according to a lawyer involved in the matter.

State Congress vice-president Hareshwar Goswami had filed petitions before the tribunal seeking disqualification of several MLAs from the assembly.

Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh heard the cases during the day.

"I appeared for my client (Goswami) in the disqualification cases against four NPP MLAs. Two other disqualification cases against NPP's Khuraijam Loken Singh and Abdul Nasir of the JD(U) were also heard today. The Tribunal reserved the judgement in all six cases," Meitei said.

The other four NPP MLAs were M Rameshwar Singh, J Pamei, Irengbam Nalini Devi and Thongam Shanti Singh.

The Speaker directed that if any party wants to submit any written reply in this case, it should be submitted before 1 pm on Sunday.

The hearing on the disqualification cases was scheduled to be held on a later day, but it was advanced to Saturday as the Assembly session will commence from February 10, Meitei said.

The NPP MLAs attended a meeting of BJP legislators convened by Chief Minister N Biren Singh in November last year, days after their party withdrew its support to the state government.

The JD(U) MLAs against whom the disqualification petition was filed had joined the BJP shortly after winning the state assembly elections in 2022.

The Speaker had also reserved judgment against five JD (U) MLAs on Friday.

Meanwhile, AICC in charge of Manipur, Girish Chodankar, urged the Speaker to declare his judgement quickly.

"We respectfully urge the Hon'ble Speaker of the Manipur Assembly, Shri Th. Satyabrata Singh, to promptly pronounce the order on the 9 disqualification petitions filed by @INCManipur VP Hareshwar Goswami against nine defectors as the hearing is now complete," Chodankar said in a post on X.

