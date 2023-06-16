Imphal, Jun 16 (PTI) Union Minister of State for External Affairs R K Ranjan Singh's house in Imphal town was vandalised by a mob, officials said.

Security guards and fire fighters managed to control arson attempts by the mob and save the minister's house from being burnt down on Thursday night, they said.

Also Read | Groom Dies of Heatstroke in Telangana: Man Collapses After Suffering Severe Sunstroke Hours Before His Marriage, Dies in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad District.

The development comes after the burning of two houses, and clashes between Rapid Action Force of Manipur and a mob in the heart of Imphal town on Thursday afternoon.

The mob which roamed the town late on Thursday also clashed with security forces, the officials said.

Also Read | NCERT Textbook Row: Name Withdrawal 'Spectacle' by Some 'Arrogant and Self-Interested' People Disrupting Process of Updating Curriculum, Say Academics.

Incidents of clashes and attacks have resurfaced in Manipur this week.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)