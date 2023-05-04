By Payal Mehta

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], May 4 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday had a telephonic conversation with his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga and urged him to appeal for peace in the wake of the recent violence.

Mizoram Chief Minister's Office (CMO) sources told ANI that the two CMs spoke for more than 45 minutes on the violent situation in the state of Manipur.

"The Manipur CM asked Zoramthanga to make an appeal for peace as he is one of the most senior politicians in the region and one of the most senior chief ministers of the north-east region," a source in the Mizoram CMO told ANI.

Zoramthanga has made a call to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting for additional forces to be deployed in Manipur.

CMO sources said that Zoramthanga had a conversation with Home Minister Shah for close to 15 minutes.

It may be noted that the central government has already deployed additional forces in Manipur.

Zoramthanga wrote a letter to Biren Singh expressing pain at the violence and urged him to reach out to all parties.

"As the Chief Minister of Mizoram, a lifelong neighbour that has much in common with Manipur in terms of history and culture, I am deeply pained by the violence that has flared up in parts of your State and the underlying tension between the Meitei community and tribals there. At a time when our two States are already facing issues as a result of the political situation in Myanmar and Bangladesh and the lingering effects of Covid-19, including the prospect of a new wave with more and more cases being detected, such violence only makes things worse," the letter said.

"I urge you to exercise the kind of leadership that the people of your own State know you are capable of and reach out to all parties involved to try and bring an end to this senseless violence. Towards this, I assure you of the highest cooperation of my Government and the people of Mizoram as we pray for reconciliation and healing in the State of Manipur," it added.

Due to the recent violence, the Manipur government imposed a curfew in parts of the state on Wednesday and suspended phone and internet services.

Manipur's Home Department said in an order that the state's Director General of Police reported that All Tribal Student's Union Manipur (ATSUM) organized a rally in all hill districts on May 3 with a total shutdown in all hill districts from 6 am to 4 pm in protest "against the demand for inclusion of Meitel/Meetei in Scheduled Tribe (ST) category".

The order said that during this rally and total shutdown, there are reports of incidents like fighting amongst volunteers/youths of different communities and the situation is tense and volatile in the districts of Bishnupur and Churachandpur.

"To thwart the design and activities of anti-national and anti-social elements and to maintain peace and communal harmony and to prevent any loss of life or danger to public/private property, it has become necessary to take adequate measures to maintain law and order in public interest, by stopping the spread of disinformation and false rumours, through various social media platform such as Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter etc on mobile phone and SMS, for facilitating and/or mobilization of mobs of agitators and demonstrators, which can cause loss of life and/or damage to public/private property by indulging in arson/vandalism and other types of violent activities.

"Therefore in exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, having satisfied that the above situation is likely to cause serious disturbances to the entire peaceful co-existence of the communities and maintenance of public order, do hereby order suspension/curbing of mobile data services in the territorial jurisdiction of the state of Manipur. All Mobile Service providers are hereby directed to ensure compliance," the order said.

The restrictions will be in place for five days.

Fearing imminent danger to human lives and properties that will ultimately result in a breach or peace and public tranquillity or a riot, or an attack in the region, a curfew has been imposed in the Imphal West district, the order said.

Two issues have led to the present situation in Manipur including Biren Singh's move to protect the reserved forests that faces resistance from illegal immigrants and drug cartels. Also, the Manipur High Court's recent direction to the state government to consider the inclusion of Meitei in list of Scheduled Tribes has led to an outburst from the tribal community who are already in the category, sources told ANI.

Last week, an open gym, which was supposed to be inaugurated by CM Biren Singh in Churachandpur, was torched by some miscreants. Following the incident, additional state forces were deployed to maintain law and order in the district.

The recent steps taken up by the N Biren Singh government in Manipur to protect the reserve and protected forests in the State have faced major resistance from a section of tribal communities.

Sources said there has been massive deforestation in the state due to poppy plantations and this has been happening for the last 15-20 years.

The poppy plantations are known to have grown exponentially allegedly due to the huge influx of illegal migrants from Myanmar.

Sources said steps have been taken up to identify the illegal immigrants in the state to counter anti-national elements.

A sub-committee has been formed to carry out identification drives of illegal migrants in the various districts, the sources said, adding that Manipur Population Commission has been constituted to gather data and ground reports.

The state government is also setting up temporary shelters for Myanmar nationals who have entered the state. (ANI)

