Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 7 (ANI): The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has said that it has taken several measures at the Imphal airport to facilitate passenger movement in the wake of violence in Manipur.

Flight operations have been extended for 24 hours. The Help Desk Counter with AAI LAN Internet facility is being provided in the city side canopy for the printing of tickets for passengers as internet services are suspended in Manipur.

According to AAI, 108 total flight movements have been handled till May 6. This includes 50 Defence movements and six additional flights. As many as 10,531 air passengers were handled till May 6.

AAI said food and snacks are provided to the stranded passengers. Further, the snacks counter operated by AAI are making food items like cold drinks, water, biscuits, cup noodles etc available for passengers at market rate.

Airports Authority said in coordination with the State government stranded passengers are being transported under escort.

Indian Army and Assam Rifles which were called in to curb violence in Manipur have successfully rescued nearly 23,000 civilians so far and moved them to the operating bases, a statement from the Indian Army said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met with the representatives of the 'Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI)' in the wake of the violence in the State, informed CM in a tweet.

Political parties including Congress, NPF, NPP, CPI(M), Aam Aadmi Party and Shiv Sena attended the meeting chaired by Biren Singh himself.

The meeting follows violence that erupted in the immediate aftermath of inter-community clashes in a few northeastern state districts amid protests against the inclusion of the majority Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

Manipur government had requisitioned Army and Assam Rifles on May 3 and 4. State's Director General of Police (DGP) P Doungel has said that the situation in the State has improved after the intervention of security forces.

Forces including Rapid Action Force (RAF), Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed in Manipur, he said and the CRPF chief Kuldiep Singh, has been appointed as the security advisor.

The State government has also appointed Additional Director-General of Police (Intelligence), Ashutosh Sinha as the overall operational commander to control the situation in Manipur, the Manipur DGP said.

In a statement earlier on Friday, the Army said that the situation in Manipur had been controlled through coordinated actions by all stakeholders.

Violence had erupted in the immediate aftermath of inter-community clashes in a few districts of the northeastern State amid protests against the inclusion of the majority Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. (ANI)

