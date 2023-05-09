New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Amid the heightened tensions over the violence in Manipur, the students from Haryana who were studying in the state were brought to Delhi by special flights on Monday.

Meanwhile, students from Maharashtra and Telangana were also brought back to Mumbai and Hyderabad, respectively by special flights on Monday.

Meanwhile, Air India extended a full fee waiver on rescheduling or cancellation of tickets for all flights to or from Manipur till Monday.

The decision was taken in view of the situation in the northeastern state. The airline started to offer the concession on May 4.

Several state governments are working on plans to move their residents out of the violence-hit Manipur.

Internet services remain suspended in Manipur in view of the ethnic clashes.

However, starting Sunday, some relaxations in curfew have been effected to enable people to purchase essential items in the violence-hit areas.

Violence erupted amid protests against a high court order asking the state government to consider including the majority Meitei community in Manipur in the list of Scheduled Tribes.

Amid the demand of the Meitei people for ST status, a rally was organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur on Wednesday, which later turned violent. (ANI)

