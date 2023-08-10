Imphal, Aug 10 (PTI) Another case of sexual assault has come to light in Manipur after a 37-year-old married woman from Churachandpur district alleged she was gang-raped by a group of men while fleeing her burning house on May 3, the day on which the ethnic strife began in the northeastern state, police said.

An FIR in this connection has been registered in Bishnupur women police station on August 9, police said, adding it was later forwarded to Churachandpur police station for further investigation.

According to the FIR, the woman was gang-raped at Khumujamba Meitei Leikai in Churachandpur district by "unidentified Kuki men."

According to woman's statement to police, around 6.30pm on May 3, a group of Kuki miscreants set fire to several houses, including her's. Amid the chaos, she tried to flee. However, after running for about half-a-kilometre, she was stopped by a few men and was sexually assaulted, police said quoting the FIR.

