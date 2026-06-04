India News | Manipur: Women Protesters Block NH-102(B), Secure Release of 3 Detained Men in Churachandpur

Churachandpur (Manipur) [India], June 4 (ANI): A volatile situation erupted in Churachandpur town on Thursday following the arrest of three individuals, allegedly identified as United States of Relief and Aid (USRA) cadres, who were taken into custody by security forces with weapons in their possession.

The arrests, carried out in a joint operation by the 19 Garhwal Rifles, 28 Madras, and 27 Assam Rifles at T Munjang village, nearly triggered widespread unrest in the area.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Scheme ‘One of Maharashtra’s Biggest Scandals’, Says Sharad Pawar-Led NCP After 80 Lakh Beneficiaries Found Ineligible.

As news of the detention circulated, women protesters quickly assembled at Pengjang village, staging a powerful demonstration in front of the 19 Garhwal Rifles camp along NH-102(B). The protest effectively blocked the national highway, resulting in significant traffic congestion.

The protesters later moved their demonstration to the Churachandpur district police station, where the three detained men were being held. The large crowd overwhelmed police personnel and caused severe disruptions to local traffic movement as they shouted slogans demanding the immediate, unconditional release of the men.

Also Read | Maharashtra Cyber Tracks UPI ID, Arrests Telegram Seller Trading in Illicit Child S*xual Exploitation and Abuse Material.

The women maintained an adamant stance throughout the day. By approximately 3:00 pm, their efforts successfully secured the release of the three detained men, after which the crowd dispersed. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)