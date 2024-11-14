Guwahati, Nov 14 (PTI) The autopsy report of the 31-year-old tribal woman, who was killed in Manipur's violence-hit Jiribam district on November 7, revealed that she was subjected to third-degree torture and suffered 99 per cent burns.

The report of the autopsy, which was carried out at Silchar Medical College and Hospital in Assam on November 9, also said several body parts and limbs were missing and visceras for chemical analysis could not be collected as most were charred and unrecognizable. It also added that the brain tissue was found wrapped in a plastic tissue that was liquefied and decomposed.

The body of the woman, a mother of three, was found at her home at Zairawn village following an attack by a group of armed militants on November 7.

"Death was due to shock as a result of third-degree mixed flame antemortem burns as described which covered 99 per cent of total body surface area," the report stated as the cause of her death.

According to the report, the hospital received a completely charred body along with burnt bone fragments, devoid of healthy soft tissues.

"Right upper limb and parts of both lower limbs and the facial structure found missing," it stated.

The report further said that vaginal smear for microscopic analysis could not be taken as body parts were "completely charred and not recognizable".

"Visceras for chemical analysis could not be collected as most were charred and unrecognizable or missing. Burnt and separated fragments of bone did not show any signs of vital reaction indicating the post mortem nature of separation," it added.

The body was also found with deep penetrating wounds, and a metallic nail was found embedded in the left thigh.

Highlighting the unimaginable condition of the body and torture meted out on her, the report said, "Burnt and separated fragments of bone did not show any signs of vital reaction indicating the post mortem nature of separation."

More than 220 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence in the northeastern state since May last year.

Ethnically diverse Jiribam, which was largely untouched by the clashes in Imphal Valley and the adjoining hills, witnessed violence after the mutilated body of a farmer was found in a field in June this year.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

Meanwhile, Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) have said the bodies of the 10 men allegedly gunned down by CRPF must be brought to Churachandpur by road through Mizoram from Silchar where the bodies are kept for post mortem.

In a statement, ITLF said, "following extensive decision, it was decided that the 10 martyrs must be transported by road through Mizoram and then to Lamka (Churachandpur) by Tipaimukh road once the post-mortem are conducted. Other modes of transportation will not be accepted."

The statement is signed by 10 different bodies including Mizo People's Convention, Kuki Inpi Churachandpur, Hmar Inpui. PTI TR DG COR NN

