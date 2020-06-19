Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 19 (ANI): With 75 new COVID-19 cases reported in Manipur in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive cases stands at 681, said the Manipur state government.

The total cases are inclusive of 463 patients who are active COVID-19 cases and 218 patients have recovered from the disease.

No fatalities due to COVID-19 have been reported in the state yet.

India on Friday reported the highest single-day spike of 13,586 new COVID-19 cases and 336 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With the addition of new cases, the total number of positive cases now stands at 3,80,532 including 1,63,248 active cases, 2,04,711 cured/discharged/migrated and 12,573 deaths. (ANI)

