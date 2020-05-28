India News | Manipur's COVID-19 Tally Goes Up to 55 After Four More Test Positive

Imphal, May 28 (PTI) Four more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur on Thursday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 55, officials said.

With this, 11 positive cases have been detected in the last 24 hours, a statement issued by COVID-19 Common Control Room said.

"All necessary control measures have been put in place," it said.

Of the four new patients, two cases are from Churachandpur and Tengnoupal districts each, they said.

Churachandpur district has the highest number of 20 active COVID-19 cases in the border state.

Meanwhile, a returnee from Mumbai who was admitted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) with COVID-19 was discharged from the facility on Thursday. He has been advised to be in home quarantine.

The person had been admitted to the JNIMS on May 14.

