Imphal, Sep 15 (PTI) Manipur reported 239 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, pushing the tally to 8,210, including 1,845 personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), officials said.

Of the new cases, 15 are CAPF personnel, while the rest are locals who have no significant travel history, they said.

Imphal West District accounted for the highest number of 148 cases, followed by Imphal East (43).

The coronavirus death toll in the state rose to 47 after a 69-year-old male died at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), the officials said.

Manipur now has 1,745 active cases, while 6,418 people have so far recovered from the disease. The recovery rate stands at 78.71 per cent.

