Barrackpore (WB), Oct 15 (PTI) A court here in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district issued a production warrant against one person lodged in a Bihar jail on a prayer by the CID in connection with the murder of BJP leader Manish Shukla.

The court ordered that Subodh Singh, who is lodged at Beur Jail in Patna in connection with another case, be produced before it on October 28.

Also Read | Earthquake in Manipur: Quake of 3.5-Magnitude on Richter Scale Jolts Bishnupur.

Praying for his production warrant, the CID counsel submitted that Singh was connected with the murder case of Shukla, a councillor of Titagarh Municipality.

Shukla, known to be a close associate of BJP MP Arjun Singh, was shot dead at Titagarh in North 24 Parganas district by gunmen on October 4.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Campaign Turns Into A Rap Battle: Congress With ‘Ka Kiye Ho’ And BJP With ‘Bihar Mein Ee Baa’ Song Take Potshots at Each Other Ahead of Polls (Watch Videos).

Three persons have so far been arrested by the CID in connection with the killing.

The Calcutta High Court had on Tuesday directed the CID to file before it a preliminary report on the progress in the investigation Shukla's murder by October 16, when it will hear again a PIL seeking transfer of the probe to the CBI from the state investigating agency.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)