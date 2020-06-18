Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Manish Sisodia Given Additional Charge of Health Ministry in Delhi

Agency News ANI| Jun 18, 2020 09:08 AM IST
New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been given the additional charge of Health Ministry and other departments allocated to Satyendar Jain.

This development comes as Jain tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

In a statement, the office of Satyendar Jain said, "Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests positive for COVID-19."

He was tested for COVID-19 at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital. He was admitted to the hospital after he complained of high fever and difficulty in breathing on June 15.

The Delhi Health Minister had tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

