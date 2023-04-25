New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Hours after former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's wife Seema Sisodia was admitted to hospital, Saurabh Bhardwaj on Tuesday said that the court should take this into consideration while granting bail to the AAP leader, as there is one else to take care of her.

Earlier in the day, Seema Sisodia was admitted at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital on Tuesday pertaining to her health condition.

She has been suffering from an autoimmune disorder, multiple sclerosis for a very long time.

Speaking to ANI on this, Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "Manish Sisodia's wife is suffering from multiple sclerosis for very long. Under this disease, the brain stops the control of various organs and also leads to difficulty in walking and moving."

"Earlier also, she had to undergo a long treatment because of this disease. Today, she has been admitted to the hospital, because her condition has become serious," he added.

On being asked if this will bring any respite to Manish Sisodia in obtaining bail, the Delhi Minister said that the court should definitely consider this.

"Those who know Manish Sisodia personally, and keep coming to his house, already know that his wife is under pain for very long. I think the court should take this under consideration. Their son doesn't stay here, he studies abroad. There is no one except Sisodia to take care of her. The court should consider this," Bhardwaj added.

Manish Sisodia is under judicial custody, in connection with the ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

The bail hearing of Sisodia is slated to take place tomorrow, April 26. (ANI)

