New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari on Monday said that the demonetisation by the BJP-led government at the Centre had failed to achieve any of its objectives in the last five years.

His remarks come on the fifth anniversary of the demonetisation today. On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Modi in a televised address to the nation declared the ban on Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 as part of the government's efforts to crack down on black money.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: 4 CRPF Personnal Killed, 13 Injured After Colleague Opens Fire at a Camp in Sukma.

"Today is the fifth anniversary of demonetisation. When this 'Tuglaqi' order was given in 2016 by the Prime Minister, three objectives were stated, to eliminate black money, tackle corruption and put an end to terror financing. But since last five years, not even a single objective had been achieved. Cash flow has increased, corruption has no limits and terror financing is happening like it was happening before 2016. Will the Prime Minister now tell the nation that which objectives have been fulfilled and which have not?" he said.

Tewari also questioned the Punjab government stating that it had not challenged the move of the Centre to extend the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) in the state in the Supreme Court.

Also Read | Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2021 Result: Know Prize Money and How To Check Punjab Lottery Draw Winners’ List Online at punjabstatelotteries.gov.in.

"Passing proposals and holding all-party meetings are not going to solve the issue, the only solution is to challenge it in the court under Section 131 of the Constitution," he added.

The Centre had earlier in October empowered the Border Security Force (BSF) to conduct searches, arrest suspects and make seizures up to an area of 50 km inside Indian territory from the International Border (IB) along India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders.

The BSF, which was only empowered to take action up to fifteen kilometres in the states of Punjab, West Bengal, and Assam, has now been authorised to extend its jurisdiction up to 50 km without any hurdle or permission either from central or state governments. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)