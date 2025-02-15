Shantiniketan (WB), Feb 15 (PTI) Nobel laureate Amartya Sen described former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as a "good political leader" and a "splendid economist" who understood the need for a world that is tolerant and united.

The eminent intellectual, who had been a close friend of Singh for around seven decades since his days in Cambridge, also lauded Singh for his ability to grab the essence of Gautama Buddha's message in Vajracchedika Prajñaparamita Sutra that stresses on need for human beings to recognise the existence of different faiths.

"Manmohan was a great man, a good political leader, and a splendid economist," Sen told PTI at his ancestral residence here in West Bengal's Birbhum district.

"He knew not to react sharply when there was evidence of Pakistani terrorism on Indian soil. He understood the message of Gautama Buddha in 'Vajracchedika Prajñaparamita Sutra or the Diamond Sutra that it is important that human beings recognise the existence of different faiths. You may favour a particular faith, but that should not make you denigrate the others," the economist explained.

The 'Vajracchedika Prajñaparamita Sutra or 'Diamond Sutra' is a Mahayana (one of the two primary branches of Buddhism) Buddhist scripture from the genre of Prajñaparamita ('perfection of wisdom') sutras. One of the most influential Mahayana sutras in East Asia, the Diamond Sutra is particularly prominent within the Chan (or Zen) tradition.

The sutra contains the discourse of the Gautam Buddha to a senior monk, Subhuti.

Sen, who was also a colleague of the former PM at the Delhi School of Economics, further recollected his prolonged discourses with Singh and lauded him for building on the message of Buddha "with respect to people of other faiths and communities".

"I think Manmohan knew that message (of Gautama Buddha in Diamond Sutra) very well. I had long conversations with him when we were students together, and also later, when he was a colleague at the Delhi School of Economics.

"Although Manmohan was a Sikh, and that identity was important to him, he built on Gautam Buddha's message with respect to people of other faiths and communities.

"I liked Manmohan very much, and not just because he was a friend," the economist concluded.

