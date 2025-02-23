Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Modi's recent episode of Mann Ki Baat highlighted a pressing concern in India's healthcare landscape: the alarming rise of obesity and its devastating consequences.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasised the Prime Minister's call to action, urging citizens to reduce their oil consumption by 10 per cent to combat this growing issue.

Also Read | PM Modi Bihar Visit: Political Temperatures Soar in State Ahead of Prime Minister’s Tour.

"In today's episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi discussed a major challenge regarding healthcare in India... He has called upon the countrymen to reduce the use of oil in our food by 10 per cent. Traditionally in this country, we used to have millet as our staple food. Still, it got replaced with wheat and rice, which has led to obesity, and so India is heading towards becoming the diabetic capital of the world.

India's demographic shift is contributing to this crisis. With a rapidly ageing population and increasing life expectancy, the country is experiencing a surge in non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.

Also Read | 'Fight for Delhiites Will Continue': Atishi Thanks Arvind Kejriwal for Setting Up an All-Woman Clash in Delhi Assembly.

Obesity is a significant risk factor for these conditions, and India's numbers are staggering: over 135 million individuals are affected by obesity, with prevalence rates varying across age, gender, and socio-economic factors.

The statistics are alarming. India's obesity rates have increased significantly, with 44 million women and 26 million men suffering from obesity in 2022. This trend is expected to continue, with India projected to become the diabetes capital of the world.

Experts recommend a multifaceted approach to combating this crisis. Crucial steps include building awareness about healthy lifestyles, improving access to healthcare services, and addressing urban-rural disparities in nutrition and healthcare.

The Prime Minister's call to reduce oil consumption is a step in the right direction. By making small changes to their daily habits, citizens can contribute to a larger movement towards a healthier India.

As the country continues to grapple with the challenges of obesity and NCDs, it is essential for individuals, communities, and the government to work together towards a common goal: a healthier, happier India.

Earlier, PM Modi, along with India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and boxer Nikhat Zareen, highlighted the disadvantages of obesity and advised people to reduce cooking oil consumption.

Addressing the 119th Episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, the Prime Minister highlighted that obesity cases have doubled in the last few years, and the more concerning aspect has been the rise in obesity cases among children. He also advised people to buy 10 per cent less cooking oil, and subsequently reduce cooking oil consumption.

"To become a fit and healthy nation, we have to tackle the problem of obesity. According to a study, today, one in every eight people is suffering from the problem of obesity. Obesity cases have doubled in the past few years, but what is even more worrying is that the problem of obesity among children has also increased four-fold," PM Modi said.

"Therefore, you should decide that you will use 10% less oil every month. You can decide that you will buy 10 per cent less oil when you buy it for cooking. This will be an important step towards reducing obesity. By making small changes in our eating habits, we can make our future stronger, fitter and disease-free," PM Modi said in the Mann ki Baat," he added.

Further, two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra stressed that parents should try to play any outside sport with their children to encourage sporting culture.

"When I started training, I was fat. I started eating healthy food from which my health got better. It helped me a lot after I became a professional athlete. I urge all the parents to go and play outside games and encourage their children to do the same thing as well. Everyone should give some to their body to be fit, and as PM Modi said, everyone should reduce oily products to remain healthy," Chopra said.

Nikhat Zareen also shared his views on obesity, saying that obesity is a "national concern" and everyone should be serious about it. "It's a national concern and everyone should get serious about their health because obesity is spreading very quickly in our country. I also try to follow a healthy diet because if I do not, it will affect my performance, and I get tired quickly," Nikhat Zareen said.

The promotion of millet aligns with the government's initiatives to position India as a global leader in millet production, particularly after the UN declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets, following India's proposal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)