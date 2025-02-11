Chandigarh, Feb 11 (PTI) Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday took a swipe at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann after his meeting with party chief Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, saying he seemed "so distraught".

However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hit back at Jakhar, telling him to focus on his problems rather than worrying about Mann.

Kejriwal on Tuesday held a meeting with Mann, Punjab ministers and party MLAs at Kapurthala House in Delhi amid speculation about internal dissension in the party's state unit.

In a post on X, Jakhar said, "After AAP's humiliating defeat in Delhi, while all sorts of political kite-flying about the fate of Punjab Chief Minister is going on, at least one thing can be said with certainty that whatever transpired in Kapurthala house today, it did nothing to soothe the frayed nerves of CM @BhagwantMann. Because while interacting with the media afterwards, he seemed so distraught that 'chutkule sunana to dur, aaj bolte hue unke apne sur, taal mel nahin kha rahe they' (Forget about cracking jokes, today his tone and rhythm were not matching while speaking)."

Reacting to Jakhar's statement, AAP leader Neel Garg lashed out at the BJP leader, saying someone whose own future is uncertain should not be concerned about others.

"Sunil Jakhar's situation is like 'Na Ghar Da, Na Ghat Da'. No one in the BJP is paying attention to him. He is not even invited to party meetings, which is why he has become so restless," said Garg, who is Punjab AAP's spokesperson.

Earlier, Jakhar had resigned from the position of BJP state president, which was accepted, then he had to beg the BJP leadership to cancel the resignation, claimed Garg.

"Bhagwant Mann is continuously working for the development of Punjab and taking bold decisions. He is the most powerful and popular Chief Minister of Punjab. Therefore, Jakhar should not worry about Mann, but rather focus on his own position in his party," Garg said.

The AAP leader claimed that Mann has the support of three crore Punjabis.

"No matter what Jakhar does, his dream of becoming Chief Minister will never be fulfilled. His dream was not realised in Congress and it won't be realised in the BJP either," he added.

