New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Friday found the body of a man, dumped in the Inderlok area of the national capital, officials said.

The police said a call was received by the Police Control Room at 11.32 am that a body wrapped in a bedsheet was lying near Tikona Park of the Inderlok area.

Police rushed to the spot, seized the body and sent it for post mortem, they said.

The body had injuries on the back of its neck and hand, police said, adding a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was lodged and a probe launched into the matter.

The victim was identified as Abhishek, a resident of the Gulabi Bagh area in North Delhi.

