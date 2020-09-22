Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 22 (PTI) The body of a 40-year-old man was found floating in a river here, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Kalku Kumar and the body was fished out from the Kali river near Purbalyan village under Mansurpur police station limits on Monday evening, they said.

Kumar worked as a member of a wedding band, police said.

According to SHO Manoj Chahal, Kumar is suspected to have died by suicide as he was not getting work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

