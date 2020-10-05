Muzaffarnagar, Oct 5 (PTI) The body of a man was found hanging in his room in Patel Nagar here, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Sanjeet Kumar, a probationary officer at a government bank here, SHO Yogesh Sharma said.

According to police, it is a case of death by suicide.

His body was sent for postmortem, he added.

