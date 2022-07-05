Mathura (UP), Jul 5 (PTI) A claim of a petitioner in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque dispute case that he is a descendant of the deity was challenged in the court here on Tuesday.

A group of five applicants challenged Manish Yadav's claim, saying he belongs to Ahir caste, their counsel Deepak Sharma said.

Their claim was rejected by Yadav in his reply.

Those who contested the claim are Mahavir Singh Yaduvansi, Chandrapal Singh, Ram Babu, Ajai Kumar and Pramod Kumar. They also submitted a detailed history of the Yadava dynasty, to which the Lord Krishna belonged.

In his rejoinder, Manish Yadav narrated in detail how he is a descendant of the deity.

Yadav also prayed that the present application not only be dismissed but in the interest of justice, a heavy cost be imposed on the petitioners.

The court fixed July 16 as the date for hearing on the petition, according to Yadav's cousel.

Claiming himself to be a descendant of Lord Krishna, Lucknow resident Manish Yavdav has demanded that the mosque be shifted, which according to Hindu groups has been built at the birthplace of the deity, within the 13.37-acre premises of the Katra Keshav Dev temple.

