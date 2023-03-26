Thane, Mar 26 (PTI) A man's claim for compensation following the theft of his car was rejected by the Thane Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission over insurance norm violations as he had used a private car for commercial purposes, an official said on Sunday.

The commission upheld the contention of the insurance firm that the man had filed his claim after 42 days of the incident.

The Navi Mumbai businessman had also hired out his vehicle, which was against the norms laid down while it was being insured, the firm told the commission.

The car was stolen on September 29, 2021 after which the man had sought Rs 4.90 lakh, including interest and legal fees, and compensation for mental harassment, the official added.

