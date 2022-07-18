Mumbai, Jul 18 (PTI) A 28-year-old manservant has been arrested for allegedly stealing gold biscuits worth over Rs 16 lakh from his employer's apartment in Grant Road area of south Mumbai, police said on Monday.

The theft had taken place on July 11, when the accused's employer was visiting her son, who had met with an accident, at a hospital, an official said.

The accused, Chhotu Laxman Mandal, decamped with three gold biscuits weighing 319 gm, worth Rs 16.32 lakh, from the flat, he said.

Based on a complaint, the police registered an FIR under section 381 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code and zeroed in on the accused following a probe, the official said, adding that the stolen valuables have been recovered. PTI DC

