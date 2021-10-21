New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday congratulated the citizens of India on crossing 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination coverage and attributed the achievement to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Congratulations India! This is the result of the able leadership of visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi. #VaccineCentury," Mandaviya tweeted in Hindi.

The Health Minister's office informed that Mandaviya will launch a song and audio-visual film to celebrate India's milestone of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations today at Red Fort at 12.30 am.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister reached Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital as the vaccination coverage exceeded 100 crore.

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021. (ANI)

