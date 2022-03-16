New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Greeting the citizens of the country on National Vaccination Day, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday dedicated a song to the 'health army' of the country.

In a tweet today in Hindi, the Health Minister wrote, "Whenever sorrow has settled here...We broke the moonlight from the fluke...We bring light from the stars...It was dawn with that light. This song dedicated to the golden efforts and atal courage of our health army. It is because of them that our country is safe today. Salute to such workers. #NationalVaccinationDay."

Also Read | Disha Salian Case: Mumbai Court Grants Pre-Arrest Bail to Narayan Rane, Son Nitesh in Defamation Case.

To mark National Vaccination Day, free of cost COVID-19 vaccinations for all beneficiaries of the 12-14 age group began from today at all Government COVID vaccination centres. The COVID-19 vaccine being administered for this age group is Corbevax which is manufactured by Biological E. Limited, Hyderabad.

Additionally, all above 60 years of age are now eligible for precaution dose from today, as the condition of comorbidity for this age group has been removed. The precaution dose (same as the previous two doses) is to be administered after 9 months (36 weeks) after the date of the second vaccination, the Health Ministry said in a statement today.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Schools to Lose Registration if Found Involved in Exam Paper Leaks, Says Varsha Gaikwad.

On the vaccination front, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 180.60 crore (1,80,60,93,107) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)