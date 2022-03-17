New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday appreciated NGOs, stakeholders and healthcare workers for working tirelessly among the communities during the COVID-19 pandemic to support them in various ways.

"I seek your continued partnership for connecting with the communities to take healthcare services to them. Your work will be pivotal in enhancing awareness and accelerating uptake of e-health services (such as eSanjeevani, and tele-health) among the masses," the Health Minister said while delivering the keynote address at a webinar on 'India's Public Health Response to Manage COVID-19'.

Mandaviya further said that India's strategies of public health response have resulted in better management of the Omicron surge compared to many other countries.

"The management of the COVID-19 pandemic, and especially the recent Omicron surge, has strongly demonstrated to the world the power of strong political will, self-reliance through Atmanirbharta, innovation powered by technology, shared goals and collaborative efforts through a "Whole of Government" and "Whole of Society" approach".

He further said that the timely measures including test, track and treat approach with focused genome sequencing, containment through containment zones, community surveillance, protocols for home isolation and effective clinical treatment have in tandem contributed to India's COVID management.

During the webinar, the minister highlighted the steps taken by the country demonstrating various timely public health measures.

"At a time when many countries are reporting an increase in a number of daily COVID cases, India's daily cases have reported a substantial decrease, combined with an increased recovery rate, and high levels of vaccination," he added.

Applauding the collective spirit of the citizens, he said that "India's vaccination drive is testament to India's capabilities and power of the people without whom this journey, and this high level of vaccine coverage, would not have been possible."

Despite the large population combined with geographical and sociological diversities, India has set global standards of COVID vaccination, he said adding that "One of the key achievements has been our capacity to deliver over 1.8 billion COVID vaccine doses across a multitude of regions and terrains."

Speaking about the challenges India faced during the pandemic, he said,"the country has demonstrated that 'We can do it'".

Timely and prompt decisions for containment, management, treatment and vaccination were taken by India under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he stated. "We have shown the world what a decisive and powerful political will can achieve," he noted.

He highlighted the crucial role played by technology and how it was leveraged for increased accessibility of healthcare services during the pandemic through e-Sanjeevani, CoWIN portal for vaccination, Arogya Setu app etc. India's technological innovations have lent speed and efficiency to the country's vaccination drive, he stated.

Emphasizing the Indian Philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and 'Shubh Laabh', he said, "India has not only produced quality and affordable vaccines, but we have also exported medicines to more than 150 countries on humanitarian grounds. The Vaccine Maitri program of the Government has been lauded globally." (ANI)

