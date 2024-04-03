New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review public health preparedness for management of heat related illness and advised States to health facility preparedness in terms of essential medicines, intravenous fluids, Ice-packs, ORS, drinking water as well as IEC activity for public.

It was also informed the States to mention do's and don'ts during the summer months to be followed by the general population as well as the vulnerable people.

Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and Dr. V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog were also present on the occasion.

The Union Health Minister also advised senior officials to meet with states for better coordination and understanding, highlighting the importance of collaborative efforts in efficient management of heat-related illnesses.

A granular status and analysis of overall heatstroke forecasting, pattern, climatology and vulnerable zones in India and most prone areas of increased heat wave in India was made by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials covering the trajectory of rainfall patterns, humidity and forecast of transition from El Nino to ENSO.

It was pointed out that the Heat Action Plans have been updated in 23 states while around 100 districts have their action campaign on heatwave awareness generation. SOPs for surveillance of heat stroke cases and deaths; and preparedness plan before & during summer season, with special emphasis on Heat Related Illness (HRI) in vulnerable sections.

Mandaviya said that the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted slightly higher temperature this time, as comparison to other previous years.

"Summer has started and IMD has predicted El-Nino for this year and hence the probability of heat wave is higher this year. It has also told that the temperature which prevails every year in summer, is likely to be slightly higher this time. Because now it is election time and to ensure there is no effect of heatstroke on the people, that is why today I have done a detailed review with all the IMD officers, health department officers and disaster management officers. The government has also been asked to issue an advisory to the state governments regarding this," he said.

It was informed that an advisory has recently been issued on 29th Feb, 2024 by the Union Health Secretary to all the Chief Secretaries requesting compliance of states of National Action Plan on Heat Related Illnesses for effective preparedness of health facilities to address heat impact and management of cases. States were also advised to review health facility preparedness in terms of essential medicines, intravenous fluids, Ice-packs, ORS, drinking water as well as IEC activity for public. It was also informed that do's and don'ts during the summer months to be followed by the general population as well as the vulnerable people have been issued by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Earlier, India Meteorological Department said that most parts of the country are likely to witness above normal maximum temperatures during April to June, with 10-20 days of heat waves expected in different parts.

The Director General of Meteorology at IMD, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, said at a press briefing that normal rainfall is also expected during the month of April across the country. (ANI)

