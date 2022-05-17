New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): Union Minister for Chemical and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday denied a shortage of fertilisers in the country and said that India will soon become self-reliant in the sector and by 2025, the country with have self-sufficient urea production.

Speaking to ANI, Mandaviya said that around 3.25-3.50 lakh metric tons of urea consumption is estimated in the country annually and in the Kharif season, an estimate of 1.80 lakh metric tons of urea is expected to be required.

Also Read | AI-driven B2B Marketplace #Fashinza on Tuesday Said It Has Raised $100 Million in Series B … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

"1.50 lakh metric ton of urea will be produced for the Kharif season. The remaining 30 lakh metric ton of urea has already been arranged from different countries. I want to tell the farmers that there is no shortage of urea, DAP, and other fertilisers in India, despite the unprecedented global shortage of fertilisers," the Union Minister said.

He further added that the Centre is promoting organic farming, the direct benefit of which would reduce 20 lakh metric tons of fertiliser consumption in the country.

Also Read | Hindus Have Taken Ayodhya, Kashi Next, Mathura in Future, Says Karnataka BJP Leader KS Eshwarappa.

An official of the Chemical and Fertilizer Ministry inform ANI that recently, a high-level delegation led by Mandaviya visited Jordan from May 13-15 for enhancing cooperation in the fertilizer sector.

This important visit came in the backdrop of the ongoing global fertilizer crisis, with a clear objective of securing fertilizers and raw materials both for the short and long term.

In the meeting held at Jordan Phosphate Mining Company (JPMC) headquarters, India and JPMC signed memorandums of understanding for supplies of 30 lakh metric tons of rock phosphate, 2.50 lakh metric tons DAP, 1 lakh metric tons phosphoric acid for the current year, and the next five years with the Indian public cooperative and private sector companies.

"The discussions were held with the Minister of Investment Jordan, Chairman of Jordan Phosphate Mining Company (JPMC) as well as Arab Potash Company (APC) for enhancing the cooperation in the fertilizer sector. The Minister during these meetings mentioned that Jordan is India's preferred partner for fertilizer sector," a Ministry said in a press release.

During the meeting, Mandaviya emphasized the need to increase supplies from Jordan to India, keeping in view the long-standing ties in the sector.

The thrust was to secure additional quantities for the Indian market and the Jordanian side was requested to consider additional production capacities in Jordan with India as a target prime market.

The Ministry said that there were important discussions to convince Jordan to take the lead in announcing India-specific terms for the supply of fertilizers.

It was discussed by both sides that the two countries have a long history of trade relationships and people-to-people contact. The Minister highlighted the need to strengthen the association, especially during these challenging times for the fertilizer sector.

"The Jordanian side appreciated that India being the largest buyers of phosphatic and potassic fertilizers, preferential treatment would be given. Both sides agreed to work on this aspect and draw a clear roadmap through Joint Committee in a time-bound manner. Both the sides agreed to constitute a Joint Committee to look into secured short/long term fertilizer supplies, fresh investments, new JVs etc," the Ministry said in a press release.

The first of its kind visit by an Indian delegation led by Mansukh Mandaviya proved to be path-breaking in terms of ensuring the supply of Phosphatic and Potassic fertilisers to India, a better understanding of each other's needs/concerns and further strengthening the bilateral relations."The talks initiated during this visit laid a very strong foundation for further firming up the future plans regarding investment opportunities towards mutual benefits of trusted partners-- India and Jordan," the release read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)