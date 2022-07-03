By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): The doctors from Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) have been suspended in Delhi for allegedly prescribing certain medicines to favour a particular pharma company, sources told to ANI.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Yash Rastogi, LLB Student Brutally Killed by Gay Friends in Meerut; Police Suspect Blackmail.

According to the sources, the chief medical officer posted at the CGHS dispensary in Shahadra and another at Dwarka sector 9 have prescribed the drugs which are already available in the Central wirehouse of CGHS at affordable rates.

An action like this can be faced by other doctors also in the coming days, sources said further.

Also Read | Kerala Rain Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert Predicting Heavy Rain for Next 5 Days.

In this regard, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya's office took action after receiving a complaint a few months ago. The Union Minister ordered an enquiry, and while preliminary enquiring, severe violations were found regarding prescribing of medicine and favouring a pharma company, Sources said.

Mandaviya had also taken action against such violations and kept stressing on the policy of zero tolerance against corruption in the health sector earlier. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)