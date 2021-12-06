New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare of India Mansukh Mandaviya is scheduled to move 'The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill 2020' in Rajya Sabha on Monday for consideration and passage.

The Bill seeks to constitute the National Surrogacy Board, State Surrogacy Boards and appointment of appropriate authorities for regulation of the practice and process of surrogacy, as passed by Lok Sabha and as reported by the Select Committee of Rajya Sabha.

Also Read | Karnataka: 39-Year-Old Man Kills Youth for Harassing His Minor Daughter in Bengaluru.

The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)