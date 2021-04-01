Haridwar, Apr 1 (PTI) Many devotees who arrived here on Thursday for the Kumbh Mela did not carry their coronavirus report, according to an inspection conducted by Garhwal Commissioner Ravinath Raman at the local railway station.

Station Superintendent M K Singh told him that around 10,000 pilgrims are arriving every day for the Kumbh that started on Thursday.

The Garhwal Commissioner said the railway authorities have been to to let the devotees proceed to the Mela area only after they produce their negative RT-PCR report.

Those who arrive without a report should be tested on the spot and allowed to proceed only after their coronavirus report turns out to be negative, he said.

The Garhwal Commissioner has ordered the expansion of the waiting area, augmenting drinking water and toilet facilities for passengers awaiting their reports at the railway station.

He asked the railway authorities to coordinate with officials of the railway stations from where the trains originate and ensure that only passengers who carry a negative test reports are allowed to board the Haridwar-bound trains.

The Uttarakhand High Court has made it mandatory for devotees attending the Kumbh Mela to bring their negative RT-PCR report, not older than 72 hours on arrival.

