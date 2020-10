Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 25 (ANI): As devotees in West Bengal celebrate Mahanavmi with great fervour amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many crowded outside the Chetla Agrani Puja Pandal to get a glimpse of the idol of goddess Durga.

Preeti Roy, a visitor, said that people were following the government's COVID-19 protocols and although the festive spirit was not the same as the previous years, it was still enjoyable.

"This time is quite different. Most people are maintaining personal hygiene and wearing masks. People are maintaining themselves in an orderly fashion and it is not as crowded as the previous years. It's still enjoyable but it is not the same," Roy told ANI.

"Seeing how COVID-19 cases are increasing across the country, we will have to celebrate like this for a while. We are doing our best to follow all guidelines prescribed by the government," said Suman Bannerjee, another visitor.

Visuals showed crowds of people gathered outside the Pandal at the 'No Entry' area, pointing their cameras at the idol to capture videos and pictures. (ANI)

