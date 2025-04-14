Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], April 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is implementing many of Dr BR Ambedkar's ideas, the architect of the Indian Constitution, while giving the example of the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in the state.

Speaking at the 'Uniform Civil Code' gratitude conference organised by Dr BR Ambedkar Mahamanch at Kendriya Vidyalaya, BHEL Ground, Ranipur, Haridwar, the Uttarakhand CM said, "First of all, I wish everyone on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and extend my best wishes. He gave the country a constitution in which every individual has the right to live with dignity and equality. Many of the ideas that Baba Saheb had, and which he incorporated into the Indian Constitution, are being realized today under the leadership of our respected Prime Minister, Narendra Modi."

He also said that implementing the UCC in Uttarakhand under Article 44 of the Indian Constitution was a true tribute to Baba Saheb.

"The thinking of Baba Saheb about uplifting the poor, Dalits, and marginalized people is being carried forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Today, the right to equality is being granted. In Uttarakhand, the provision of a Uniform Civil Code has been initiated, and this is a true tribute to Baba Saheb," Dhami added.

In response to questions regarding the violence in West Bengal over the Waqf Act, CM Dhami condemned the actions.

"This is outright hooliganism, and it should be condemned. The land that was looted in the name of Waqf, which was occupied by land mafia and criminals, is now being reclaimed. This is why such actions are taking place," he stated.

West Bengal Police have arrested 150 individuals in connection with the Murshidabad violence. According to a police statement, adequate police forces have been deployed in Samserganj, Dhuliyan, Suti, and other affected areas to maintain order.

"The people of the country will not tolerate this under any circumstances, and the condemnation of such actions is not enough. Strict action should be taken against these people because the Waqf Act is being brought in the interest of the country. The land, which was previously being illegally occupied, will now be freed, and it will be reclaimed," Dhami emphasized.

On Saturday, a special bench of the Calcutta High Court ordered the deployment of central forces "immediately" in Murshidabad in the wake of widespread violence in the district during the protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act that resulted in three deaths so far. (ANI)

