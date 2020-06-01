India News | Many Institutions Set Up on Subsidised Land in R'than Not Giving Benefits to People: Minister

Jaipur, Jun 1 (PTI) Rajasthan government has started a probe to identify the institutions which were allotted land at subsidised rates but have not extended benefits to common people, state Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal said on Monday.

The action comes after government received complaints that some hospitals which were allotted land on concessional rates are not providing proper care to COVID-19 patients, he said.

Also Read | China is Demonstrating Once Again That It's Willing to Bully Its Neighbours Rather Than Resolve Conflicts, Says Chairman of House Committee on Foreign Affairs, US: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 1, 2020.

There will also be an inquiry into the land allocations to schools which are reluctant to give proper benefits to the eligible students, the minister said.

In this regard, the state government has asked officials to prepare a list of all the social, religious, charitable institutions, and trusts, schools and hospitals which have taken land at a subsidised rate, Dhariwal said.

Also Read | How Do You Launch a Multi-Million-Dollar Business From Your Apartment?.

All urban bodies, urban improvement trusts, development authorities and housing board have been instructed to provide a list of land allocations and its purpose, he said.

Dhariwal said the Urban Development Department will investigate whether the conditions laid down at the time of land allocation have been violated by the social, religious or charitable institutions and trusts, schools and hospitals.

The land is given to these institutions under the Land Allocation Policy, 2015, however, complaints are often received that they do not provide concessions and facilities to various sections of the society as per the stipulated conditions, the minister said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)