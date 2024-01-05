Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 5 (ANI): Coming down heavily on AIUDF chief and minority leader Badruddin Ajmal, after he said people won't vote for the Congress despite the launch of another march by Rahul Gandhi; the party's Jharkhand president Rajesh Thakur on Friday accused him of working for the BJP.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, the Congress state chief said, "There are a lot like him who are working for the BJP. I don't think too much importance should be given to what he says."

"I don't know who Ajmal Sahab is. However, many like him are working for the BJP on the sly. We aren't bothered about what he says. I am not even aware of the state he belongs to," Thakur said.

Ruffling feathers in the Congress, the AIUDF chief claimed earlier that Rahul's 'Bharat Nyay Yatra', which will be set rolling from the Manipur capital, Imphal, from January 14, won't bring much electoral benefit to the grand old party in the Lok Sabha elections this year.

The march, which will follow from Rahul's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' last year, will straddle several states in the Northeast, including Assam, before culminating in Mumbai.

Still smarting from the poll routs in the heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the Congress is desperately counting on the march to pick up some momentum going into the general elections.

"Since he belongs to the Gandhi family, crowds will gather to watch Rahul Gandhi. However, none of the people who would crowd the streets to welcome him will not vote for the Congress. The march won't work," Ajmal told the media persons on Thursday after attending a public meeting in the Baghmara Char area of Assam's Barpeta district.

On the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', the AIUDF chief said earlier that while it was good that Rahul travelled 50 per cent of the country, the Congress had nothing to show for it in the elections. (ANI)

