Ballia (UP), Mar 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh claimed on Monday that many senior leaders of opposition parties are ready to join the BJP as he dismissed talk of a united opposition to take on the ruling party in the 2024 parliamentary polls.

There is no challenge to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2024, Singh said when asked about talk of a unity among opposition parties for the parliamentary polls.

"As seen previously before elections to the Lok Sabha and the Assembly, many senior leaders of opposition parties are ready to join the BJP. They will join the BJP after the green signal from the party central leadership," he said.

Attacking Akhilesh Yadav, he said the Samajwadi Party chief had made the hollow claim of winning 400 out of 403 assembly seats in the 2022 elections.

Yadav is again making a statement regarding the unity among opposition parties to remain in the limelight, Singh charged.

The Samajwadi Party won 111 assembly seats in the 2022 polls.

