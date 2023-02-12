Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 12 (ANI): A Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma on Saturday.

According to CRPF, the Maoist, identified as Dudhi Budhra, Chaitanya Natya Mandali (CNM) President Tumalpad RPC, surrendered before the CRPF officials and Chhattisgarh Police.

Budhra who had a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, had joined the Maoists in 2018 and was involved in several Maoist activities in the Chintagupha and Chintalnar districts of Chhattisgarh.

The consistent efforts of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Chhattisgarh Police in Left Wing Extremism Division affected regions have led to a significant reduction in Maoist violence.

"The efforts of the Security Forces in persuading the Maoists to give up the ideology of violence and surrender has also paid dividends as a large number of Maoists have been laying down their arms and returning to the mainstream," it said.

Earlier on February 2, the CRPF in a joint operation with Chhattisgarh Police apprehended seven Naxals from the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

