Rajandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 1 (ANI): A senior Maoist commander, carrying Rs 8 lakh reward on his head, on Wednesday arrested after an encounter with 38th battalion Indo-Tibetan Border Police in Rajandgaon, Chhattisgarh, an official said.

An AK-47 and a Pistol were recovered from the encounter site.

David alias Umesh was a platoon commander of People's Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) of the Maoists.

A group of about 9-10 Maoists fired upon the security forces when they were challenged and after retaliatory fire there managed to escape.towards the dense forest by taking advantage of the night.

The commander suffered bullet injury during the gunbattle and has been admitted to the district hospital, Rajnandgaon by the security personnel for treatment. (ANI)

