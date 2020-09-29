Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 29 (ANI): A Maoist was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Bijapur's Gangaloor on Monday.

"In an exchange of fire between security forces and Maoists at around 0930 hrs on September 28, one Maoist dead body recovered after an Encounter near Pedapal-Pidiya-Irenar jungle (PS Gangaloor, District Bijapur). DRG/STF/CoBRA/CRPF joint ops by Bijapur and Dantewada district. Today's action took place with Bijapur DRG team," an official release said.

Also Read | MSP Procurement in Punjab and Haryana: Paddy Worth Rs 10.53 Crore Purchased Only in 2 Days Amid Protests Over Farm Laws.

According to reliable sources and circumstantial evidence found near the encounter spot, it is believed at least four more Naxals might have been injured/killed during the last two days, it said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)