Medininagar, Sep 28 (PTI) Hand-written posters allegedly issued by Maoists, warning a "police informer" of action, were found pasted on trees in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Monday, sparking panic among local people.

The police, on receiving the information, visited Thekhi village and seized the posters, an officer said.

Also Read | Farm Bills Protest: Rajasthan Congress Demands Withdrawal of Agriculture-Related New Laws.

A search operation is currently underway in the area to nab those responsible for creating panic among locals, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Surjit Kumar said.

The posters, written in Hindi and signed CPI(Maoist), threatened to take action against a person, who they suspect is a police informer, Kumar said.

Also Read | Jagarnath Mahto, Jharkhand Education Minister, Tests COVID-19 Positive.

"We are conducting checks in the area," he added.

According to sources, Maoists had been regrouping in the state over the last few months. Similar posters, challenging the administration and intimidating local residents, have also surfaced in the recent past in Khunti, Hazaribagh, Dhanbad, Giridih and Chhatra districts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)