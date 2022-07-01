Jagdalpur, Jul 1 (PTI) Police in Chhattisgarh's Bastar on Friday said it had busted an alleged Maoist supply network with the arrest of nine people, including a 51-year-old man from West Bengal, and had seized materials used in explosives.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 'Uddhav Thackeray Big Stature Leader, We Won't Speak Against Him', Says CM Eknath Shinde Camp MLA Deepak Kesarkar.

Acting on a tip-off, the accused were apprehended from Bastanar-Kankloor road under Kodenar police station limits in Bastar district when the consignment was being supplied to the ultras, a senior police official said.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Government School Teacher Booked for Allegedly Molesting Female Teacher and Students in Gaya After PMO's Intervention.

Those held were identified as Kosa alias Kosa Kawasi, Rameshwar Pujari, Anant Ram Jaiswal, Bal Singh Tamu, Bablu Ram Kuhrami, natives of Bijapur district, Maniram and Ujor Bedta of Kodenar village (Bastar) and Krishna Prasad Sao of West Bengal, he said.

"As per preliminary investigation, Naxals active in Jangla area of Bijapur came in contact with Bedta and Sao who offered them to provide explosive materials. As per the pre-decided spot, the duo had arrived on Kakloor road to deliver the consignment during which they were rounded up,” Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

"Kawasi, who was active as Maoist janmilitia member in Jangla area, and Pujari, who acts at courier for the ultras, had arrived to receive the consignment. Five others who were accompanying Kawasi and Pujari have been involved in Naxal-related activities," he said.

The IG said nine boosters (83 mm) explosives, two bundles of detonating cord, 13 detonators, 3.5 meter safety fuse, 31 detonator-assembled excel wires have been seized from their possession apart from an SUV, a motorcycle and mobile phones, he said.

Further investigation into the case is underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)