India News | Mar Raphael Thattil Appointed New Major Archbishop of Syro Malabar Church

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Mar Raphael Thattil was canonically elected Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church in the Synod of Bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church, meeting held at Mount Saint Thomas, Kakkanad, Kochi.

Agency News ANI| Jan 10, 2024 05:58 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Mar Raphael Thattil Appointed New Major Archbishop of Syro Malabar Church Makar Sankranti 2024 Black Saree Ideas: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt & Other Beauties Will Help You Pick the Right One Makar Sankranti 2024 Black Saree Ideas: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt & Other Beauties Will Help You Pick the Right One
  • Viral
    Uttar Pradesh Viral Video: Man Cremates Dead Father With Liquor, Beedi and Banarasi Paan at Manikarnika Ghat, Says 'None of His Wishes Should Remain Unfulfilled' Uttar Pradesh Viral Video: Man Cremates Dead Father With Liquor, Beedi and Banarasi Paan at Manikarnika Ghat, Says 'None of His Wishes Should Remain Unfulfilled'
  • Festivals
    Vishwa Hindi Diwas 2024 Wishes & World Hindi Day HD Wallpapers: WhatsApp Stickers, Images, Quotes, Messages and SMS To Celebrate the Hindi Language Vishwa Hindi Diwas 2024 Wishes & World Hindi Day HD Wallpapers: WhatsApp Stickers, Images, Quotes, Messages and SMS To Celebrate the Hindi Language
  • Videos
    Candolim Murder Case: Bengaluru-Based CEO Suchana Seth Likely Pre-Planned Murder Of 4-Year-Old Son, Key Evidence Found By Goa Police Candolim Murder Case: Bengaluru-Based CEO Suchana Seth Likely Pre-Planned Murder Of 4-Year-Old Son, Key Evidence Found By Goa Police
    • Close
    Search

    India News | Mar Raphael Thattil Appointed New Major Archbishop of Syro Malabar Church

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Mar Raphael Thattil was canonically elected Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church in the Synod of Bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church, meeting held at Mount Saint Thomas, Kakkanad, Kochi.

    Agency News ANI| Jan 10, 2024 05:58 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Mar Raphael Thattil Appointed New Major Archbishop of Syro Malabar Church
    Mar Raphael Thattil (Photo/CBCI)

    Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 10 (ANI): Pope Francis has confirmed the appointment of Mar Raphael Thattil, Bishop of Shamashabad as the Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church. The Pope granted the confirmation, requested in accordance with canon 153 of the Code of Canons of the Eastern Churches.

    Mar Raphael Thattil replaces Cardinal George Alencherry who stepped down in early December 2023.

    Also Read | Ayodhya Civic Body To Deploy 800 Staff To Clean City for Devotees for Makar Sankranti and Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony.

    Mar Raphael Thattil was canonically elected Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church in the Synod of Bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church, at a meeting held at Mount Saint Thomas, Kakkanad, Kochi.

    Having received the confirmation of the Pope, the Major Archbishop-elect made the profession of faith and act of fidelity before the Synod Fathers. Then the election Session of the Synod was concluded and the Synod Fathers proceeded to announcement of the election of the Major Archbishop.

    Also Read | Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: India To Become World's Third Largest Economy by 2027-28 With GDP Surpassing USD 5 Trillion, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

    Mar Raphael Thattil, was born to Ouseph and Thresia on April 21 1956 and was baptized on April 30 1956 in Thrissur. After his primary education at St. Thomas College HS, Thrissur, he joined St. Mary's Minor Seminary, Thope on 04 July 1971. He completed his study of Philosophy and Theology in St. Thomas Ap. Seminary Kottayam in 1980. He was ordained December 21 1980. He did his higher studies in Rome and took doctorate in Oriental Canon Law.

    He was ordained as Bishop on April 10 2010 and appointed as Auxiliary bishop of Trichur and Titular Bishop of Bruni. In 2014, he was appointed as Apostolic visitor for the Syro-Malabar faithful residing outside the territorium proprium.

    Pope Francis named him the first Bishop of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Eparchy of Shamshabad on 10 October 2017 and he was installed on 7 January 2018.

    The installation of the Major Archbishop will be he held at 2.30 pm on Thursday, 11 January 2024, at the Major Archiepiscopal Curia of the Syro-Malabar Church, Mount St. Thomas, Kakkanad. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like

    India News | Mar Raphael Thattil Appointed New Major Archbishop of Syro Malabar Church

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Mar Raphael Thattil was canonically elected Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church in the Synod of Bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church, meeting held at Mount Saint Thomas, Kakkanad, Kochi.

    Agency News ANI| Jan 10, 2024 05:58 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Mar Raphael Thattil Appointed New Major Archbishop of Syro Malabar Church
    Mar Raphael Thattil (Photo/CBCI)

    Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 10 (ANI): Pope Francis has confirmed the appointment of Mar Raphael Thattil, Bishop of Shamashabad as the Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church. The Pope granted the confirmation, requested in accordance with canon 153 of the Code of Canons of the Eastern Churches.

    Mar Raphael Thattil replaces Cardinal George Alencherry who stepped down in early December 2023.

    Also Read | Ayodhya Civic Body To Deploy 800 Staff To Clean City for Devotees for Makar Sankranti and Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony.

    Mar Raphael Thattil was canonically elected Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church in the Synod of Bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church, at a meeting held at Mount Saint Thomas, Kakkanad, Kochi.

    Having received the confirmation of the Pope, the Major Archbishop-elect made the profession of faith and act of fidelity before the Synod Fathers. Then the election Session of the Synod was concluded and the Synod Fathers proceeded to announcement of the election of the Major Archbishop.

    Also Read | Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: India To Become World's Third Largest Economy by 2027-28 With GDP Surpassing USD 5 Trillion, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

    Mar Raphael Thattil, was born to Ouseph and Thresia on April 21 1956 and was baptized on April 30 1956 in Thrissur. After his primary education at St. Thomas College HS, Thrissur, he joined St. Mary's Minor Seminary, Thope on 04 July 1971. He completed his study of Philosophy and Theology in St. Thomas Ap. Seminary Kottayam in 1980. He was ordained December 21 1980. He did his higher studies in Rome and took doctorate in Oriental Canon Law.

    He was ordained as Bishop on April 10 2010 and appointed as Auxiliary bishop of Trichur and Titular Bishop of Bruni. In 2014, he was appointed as Apostolic visitor for the Syro-Malabar faithful residing outside the territorium proprium.

    Pope Francis named him the first Bishop of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Eparchy of Shamshabad on 10 October 2017 and he was installed on 7 January 2018.

    The installation of the Major Archbishop will be he held at 2.30 pm on Thursday, 11 January 2024, at the Major Archiepiscopal Curia of the Syro-Malabar Church, Mount St. Thomas, Kakkanad. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    Google Trends Google Trends
    India Women vs Australia Women
    200K+ searches
    Chelsea
    100K+ searches
    Hrithik Roshan
    100K+ searches
    Hindi Diwas
    50K+ searches
    Adan Canto
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    Google Trends Google Trends
    India Women vs Australia Women
    200K+ searches
    Chelsea
    100K+ searches
    Hrithik Roshan
    100K+ searches
    Hindi Diwas
    50K+ searches
    Adan Canto
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma