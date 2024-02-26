Jalna (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI): Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil withdrew his 17-day-old fast undertaken over the Maratha quota issue on Monday.

The quota activist said that he would spend some time in the hospital before meeting the members of the Maratha community.

"I will be in the hospital for a day or two and then visit each village to meet the members of the Maratha community," he said.

Patil, who has been on hunger strike since February 10, has been demanding reservation for Marathas in government jobs and education, said the Bill guaranteeing 10 per cent reservation for the community on Tuesday falls short of fulfilling their demands.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole demanded the revelation of the talk between the Maharashtra Chief Minister and Maratha quota activist Manoj Patil.

"What happened between Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Manoj Jarange Patil? The details of the talks between the Maharashtra Chief Minister and Maratha quota activist Manoj Patil must be made public," said Nana Patole.

Meanwhile, Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil claimed that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was conspiring to eliminate him (Manoj Patil) by poisoning him with saline.

In a reply to the Manoj Patil claim, Maharashtra BJP Chief Ashish Shelar said that soon Maratha society itself will reveal the real face of Manoj Jarange Patil.

Shiv Sena leader and MLA Manisha Kayande also called Manoj Jarange Patil's claim baseless, stating, "Whatever Manoj Jarange Patil says, he is making false allegations, he is misleading the people.

The Maratha community had been protesting against the state government on the issue of the Maratha reservation for several years.

Earlier this month, the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (lower house) unanimously passed the Maratha Reservation Bill tabled, which intended to extend 10 per cent reservation to Marathas above the 50 per cent cap. (ANI)

