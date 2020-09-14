Thane, Sep 14 (PTI) Maharashtra minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Monday said the state government would ensure justice for the Maratha community on the quota issue.

The Supreme Court last week stayed the implementation of a 2018 law that granted reservations to the community in jobs and education in the state.

Speaking after inaugurating COVID-19 facilities here, the Thane guardian minister said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was speaking to all stakeholders on the quota issue, including the leader of opposition and heads of other parties.

