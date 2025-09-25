New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday urged the Mahayuti government to speed up the relief efforts in the Marathwada region that has been affected by flooding due to heavy rains.

"I appeal to the government and administration to expedite relief efforts and, after assessing the crop devastation, provide complete assistance to the farmers. I urge Congress leaders and workers to cooperate with the administration and provide all possible help to those in need," Gandhi posted on X.

Also Read | Zubeen Garg Death Case: Assam Police Constitutes SIT to Probe 'Suspicious and Tragic' Demise of Assam's Iconic Singer in Singapore.

The Congress leader offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives due to devastation caused by heavy rains in the districts of the Marathwada region in Maharashtra.

"The news of loss of lives and extensive damage to crops due to heavy rainfall in Marathwada, Maharashtra, is extremely heartbreaking. In this difficult time, my condolences are with all the affected families," Gandhi said.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Employees Salary Hike: Huge Pay Raise on Cards for Government Employees? Check Details.

Earlier on Wednesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey demanded a special package of Rs 15,000 crore from the Centre for the farmers of Marathwada.

On the flood situation in Marathwada, Dubey told ANI, "There has been heavy rainfall in Marathwada of Maharashtra for the last 4-5 days. Eight people have lost their lives till now. This government calls itself a double-engine government. Maharashtra has a BJP government, and the Centre has a BJP government, yet they have not been given a single rupee of help. Dubey also took a dig at the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and demanded that the CM should give the money he spends on advertisements to farmers and waive off their debt."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut lambasted the Mahayuti government amid destruction caused by heavy rains and flooding in the Marathwada region, stating that nearly 40 lakh farmers have suffered losses.

Addressing a press conference, Raut stated that 11 districts in the Marathwada region have suffered massive damage, resulting in the "washing away" of approximately seven lakh acres of agricultural land.

"Where is the government? The government has about Rs 10 lakh crore of debt. So, how will it extend any help?" Raut said, adding, "The entire Marathwada region, which comprises 11 districts, has faced massive damage. Around 70 lakh acres of agricultural land have been washed away. About 40 lakh farmers have suffered losses. They have lost their livestock, crops, houses and everything else."

The continuous heavy rainfall across several districts of Maharashtra has led to flooding, prompting the deployment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Beed, Dharashiv, and Solapur districts.

As this happened, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday visited Darfal village in Solapur to assess the flood situation.

Continuous heavy rainfall in several districts has triggered flood-like situations, compelling extensive rescue and relief operations. The NDRF has been actively engaged in Beed, Dharashiv, and Solapur districts since Monday night.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited flood-affected areas in Solapur, inspected the damaged crops, and interacted with the farmers. He directed local authorities to ensure quick relief and support for those impacted by the heavy rains.

The Maharashtra government has announced a Rs 1,339 crore assistance package for farmers whose crops were damaged due to heavy rains between June 2025 and August 2025, according to government sources. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)